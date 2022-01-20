Appeal planned after council rejects plans for Alnwick alleyway artwork
An appeal is being prepared after plans to give an Alnwick alleyway an artistic makeover were refused.
Murals had been envisaged for the ginnel between the Market Place and Fenkle Street next to The Alnwick Gallery.
It had been hoped the scheme would brighten up the area, act as a deterrent to anti-social behaviour and form part of the gallery's community engagement work.
However, an application seeking permission for the installation of artwork panels was rejected by Northumberland County Council.
Officers considered the proposals failed to preserve the special interest of the Grade I listed building, and character and appearance of Alnwick Conservation Area.
But Amanda Wooldridge from The Alnwick Gallery said: “We strongly feel the community benefit outweighs any harm to the building. There are talented young artists who have produced beautiful pieces of art and now there’s nowhere to put them. It’s such a shame and deeply disappointing.”