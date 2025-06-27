Aparthotel plan approved with former offices set to be converted into tourism accommodation in Alnwick
An application seeking change of use permission for the first floor premises above Trespass and Boots Opticians has been granted by Northumberland County Council.
A planning report on behalf of New Bowen Properties Ltd states: ‘The first-floor space under consideration is currently functioning as a commercial office unit.
"The proposal aims to transform this under-utilised floor space into three aparthotel type accommodations, designed to cater to the growing demand for quality tourist accommodations in Alnwick.
"The first floor premises has been previously marketed for both office and leisure use over a prolonged period of time, with little interest, hence the reasoning for the proposed aparthotel usage.
‘Reimagining the space will not only enhance the building’s functionality but also contribute to the local economy by accommodating visitors drawn to the town’s rich history and attractions.’
The report continues: ‘Overall, the proposal is well designed and will be converted to a very high standard of quality. Careful remodelling of the property will not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of the property but will also create a welcoming environment for future guests.
‘This development is anticipated to add considerable value to the local area, fostering a sense of vibrancy on Bondgate Within and contributing to the region’s status as a sought-after tourist destination.’
The ground floor retail unit will remain unchanged and separate from the proposed modifications.
There were no objections and the scheme was approved by planning officers using delegated powers.
