Animal welfare officers in Northumberland have been awarded a prestigious accolade from the RSPCA for their work with stray dogs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland County Council’s Animal Welfare Team has received a Platinum Footprint Award from the national animal charity after achieving the Gold status for more than five consecutive years.

The awards recognise and celebrate public service organisations that go above and beyond to ensure high animal welfare standards in their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The animal welfare team members were recognised for their exceptional dedication to animal welfare, their commitment to the effective care of stray dogs and their promotion of responsible ownership within the community.

Coun Gordon Stewart.

In 2024/25, they dealt with 267 stray dog cases – either returning the dogs to their owners or taking them to a place of safety. Where a case of animal neglect or cruelty is evident, they work hard to prosecute the owners through the courts.

The team also runs a popular Green Dog Walkers Scheme that encourages responsible dog ownership.

Councillor Gordon Stewart, cabinet member with responsibility for public safety, said: “I am delighted that the RSPCA has recognised the team’s commitment to animal welfare at a national level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is really important that owners continue to play their part and take the necessary steps to prevent stray dogs before accidents happen. I urge that all dog owners, including those with working dogs, to ensure their pets are wearing ID tags, that they are microchipped and that their details are kept up-to-date.”

Residents can report animal welfare issues directly to the team by going to https://nland.uk/welfare