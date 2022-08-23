Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application by Northumberland Estates to alter its plans for the former Duke’s Middle School was approved by Northumberland County Council’s north area council planning committee on Thursday.

The Duke of Northumberland’s development company now plans to include winter gardens and balconies for the retirement flats and to retain more of the original school roof structure at the intersection with the new northern extension.

The school closed in 2016 and planning permission was granted in 2020 for almost 100 homes on the wider site.

The former Duke's Middle School site.

This included the conversion of the former school into 27 apartments plus the construction of 22 houses and bungalows, and a two-storey block of 49 retirement flats at the other end of the site, with a landscaped open area in the middle.