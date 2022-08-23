News you can trust since 1854
Amended redevelopment plans for former Alnwick school site approved

Modified plans for the redevelopment of a former Alnwick school site have been given the green light.

By Ian Smith
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 3:17 pm
An application by Northumberland Estates to alter its plans for the former Duke’s Middle School was approved by Northumberland County Council’s north area council planning committee on Thursday.

The Duke of Northumberland’s development company now plans to include winter gardens and balconies for the retirement flats and to retain more of the original school roof structure at the intersection with the new northern extension.

The school closed in 2016 and planning permission was granted in 2020 for almost 100 homes on the wider site.

The former Duke's Middle School site.

This included the conversion of the former school into 27 apartments plus the construction of 22 houses and bungalows, and a two-storey block of 49 retirement flats at the other end of the site, with a landscaped open area in the middle.

Northumberland Estates hopes to start work before the end of the year.

