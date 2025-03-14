Two schools in Amble are finally set to resume serving hot meals to students after five months.

King Edwin Primary School and Barndale-By-The-Sea specialist school opened in October, but had been unable to serve hot meals due to a lack of a working kitchen onsite. The schools have 167 pupils, of which 50 have additional needs.

The lengthy delay had drawn criticism from both Labour and the Conservatives’ groups on the county council. Pupils were offered either sandwiches or reheated pizza – something Labour described as “falling short of the expected standards”.

However, the county council has confirmed that hot meals are now available at King Edwin, while service will resume at Barndale from Monday.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson.

A spokesman for the council said: “The kitchen will be operational again this week. Due to unforeseen issues, a number of which were outside our control with the existing electrical meter to the kitchen block and challenges with the previous energy supplier, there were delays getting power to the block.

“However, all issues are now resolved. Hot meals are now being cooked for King Edwin Primary. The kitchen will start to serve hot meals for Barndale-by-the-Sea pupils from Monday 17 March.”

Conservative cabinet member for education Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson added: “It is clearly not acceptable that the kitchen wasn’t signed off for so long and I have been banging heads together with the building department to get it sorted since it was raised with me by the Barndale head teacher in February.”

Prior to the news, Labour leader Cllr Scott Dickinson said: “Cllr Terry Clark and I have been concerned about this situation for some time. Initially, when the school reopened, we were informed that there would be a short delay with the kitchen and that measures were in place to address it.

“Clearly, the dedicated staff are doing their best to provide what they can for the students, but they have been let down due to a lack of necessary facilities. Having an operational kitchen should be a top priority.

“It is completely unacceptable. I also want to thank all the dedicated staff who have tried their best during this move which has had multiple and continuous issues. I can’t help but feel they should have been supported much better.”

Both schools have been contacted for comment.