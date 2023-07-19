News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Amble residents told green space and facility use is protected, despite Advance Northumberland selling land to caravan park

Northumberland County Council and its arms-length development company have moved to quell fears over a popular piece of green space residents feared would be paved over to create new housing.
By James Robinson
Published 19th Jul 2023, 17:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 17:59 BST

Concerns were raised over The Lord Mayor’s Field in Amble after the site was sold off by Advance Northumberland, along with the nearby Amble Links Caravan Site.

Amble councillor Terry Clark and local residents were concerned about access to the park’s onsite gym and swimming facilities, as well as future development on the Lord Mayor’s Field.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, it has now been revealed that both of those issues are protected as part of the sale to the caravan park operator.

Labour councillor Terry Clark, who represents the Amble ward on Northumberland County Council. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)Labour councillor Terry Clark, who represents the Amble ward on Northumberland County Council. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)
Labour councillor Terry Clark, who represents the Amble ward on Northumberland County Council. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)
Most Popular

Cllr Clark said there had been a lack of communication from Advance over the sale and that the “uncertainty” over the field was causing “unneeded anxiety and concern to local people.”

He added: “Many, like me, received no consultation on these public assets being sold off. I need answers and the community needs answers.”

In a joint statement, the council and Advance Northumberland said the site could not be developed under the conditions of the sale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The statement read: “There have been concerns raised regarding the disposal of the Amble Links holiday park site by Advance Northumberland back in 2022.

“On January 10, 2022, Advance Northumberland sold its interest in Amble Links Holiday Park, Links Road, Amble, to the caravan park operator.

"The sale was agreed and accepted by the board of the company and Northumberland County Council in its capacity as both shareholder and provider of leisure services to the public.

“These conditions will remain in force, even if there were a change of site owner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Regardless of conditions, any future use of Lord Mayor’s Field for residential development would require planning permission, and the new Local Plan shows that parcel of land as protected open space.”

At the time of the sale, the chairman of Advance Northumberland was Cllr Jeff Watson, Conservative councillor for the Amble West with Warkworth ward.

The conditions imposed mean, until 2032, Advance Northumberland would need to agree the site is not economically viable as a holiday park before residential development could take place.

They also require access to the site’s swimming pool is maintained at the same rates as the council typically charges.

Related topics:NorthumberlandNorthumberland County CouncilMayor