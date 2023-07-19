Concerns were raised over The Lord Mayor’s Field in Amble after the site was sold off by Advance Northumberland, along with the nearby Amble Links Caravan Site.

Amble councillor Terry Clark and local residents were concerned about access to the park’s onsite gym and swimming facilities, as well as future development on the Lord Mayor’s Field.

However, it has now been revealed that both of those issues are protected as part of the sale to the caravan park operator.

Labour councillor Terry Clark, who represents the Amble ward on Northumberland County Council. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

Cllr Clark said there had been a lack of communication from Advance over the sale and that the “uncertainty” over the field was causing “unneeded anxiety and concern to local people.”

He added: “Many, like me, received no consultation on these public assets being sold off. I need answers and the community needs answers.”

In a joint statement, the council and Advance Northumberland said the site could not be developed under the conditions of the sale.

The statement read: “There have been concerns raised regarding the disposal of the Amble Links holiday park site by Advance Northumberland back in 2022.

“On January 10, 2022, Advance Northumberland sold its interest in Amble Links Holiday Park, Links Road, Amble, to the caravan park operator.

"The sale was agreed and accepted by the board of the company and Northumberland County Council in its capacity as both shareholder and provider of leisure services to the public.

“These conditions will remain in force, even if there were a change of site owner.

“Regardless of conditions, any future use of Lord Mayor’s Field for residential development would require planning permission, and the new Local Plan shows that parcel of land as protected open space.”

At the time of the sale, the chairman of Advance Northumberland was Cllr Jeff Watson, Conservative councillor for the Amble West with Warkworth ward.

The conditions imposed mean, until 2032, Advance Northumberland would need to agree the site is not economically viable as a holiday park before residential development could take place.