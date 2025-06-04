Amble residents encouraged to sign up if interested in new bungalows under construction

Amble residents who are interested in renting out one of the new affordable HUSK bungalows that are being built in the town are being encouraged to sign up and apply through Northumberland Homefinder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 14 bungalows are being funded by Northumberland County Council as part of this wider scheme to deliver more affordable housing across the county.

The one and two-bedroomed properties are situated on old county council garage sites across the town - St Lawrence Avenue (3), Kennedy Road (4), Alndale (4) and Andrew Drive (3).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped the first of the new homes will be completed this summer.

An example of a HUSK bungalow similar to those being built in Amble. (Photo by HUSK)

The properties will be listed on the website http://www.northumberlandhomefinder.org.uk which will also show all homes available for let.

Local residents will need to ensure they are registered on Northumberland Homefinder to ensure they can be considered for one of the new bungalows.

Each applicant will be assessed on their housing need and will be given a banding based on this need. This is used to determine the applicant’s position on the list for a property, once they have placed a bid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for housing at Northumberland County Council, said: “These bungalows are small scale developments on brownfield sites which have really smartened up the area.

"The new bungalows will be available for affordable rent and will really make a big difference to elderly residents in Amble who are looking to down-size from larger properties but who want to stay in their local community. They will also be available to younger residents and small families in need of level access accommodation.”

The council has been working with North East based developer HUSK to develop the bungalows, using a patented, cost-effective and innovative construction method.

Zero carbon technologies are being used to power the new homes. The eco-friendly bungalows have an insulated timber frame and roof, air source heat pumps and solar panels to create homes with the best energy performance ratings, replacing the use of non-renewable energy like gas and oil.

This scheme has also had the support of the Amble Town Council and the Amble Development Trust.