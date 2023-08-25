The small strip of land, at Etal Drive in Amble, was described by council officers as “overgrown, disused scrubland” and recommended for approval.

However, the town council said the land formed part of the town’s old wagonway following the “demise” of the railway and said it formed a “buffer zone” between school grounds and the housing estate.

The applicant had only applied for a change of use on a small section of the overall piece of land, and had agreed to rent it from the council rather than purchase it outright.

The view towards Etal Drive, Amble. Picture: Google

The town council explained that the original proposal for the land was to develop a walkway from Amble to Togston, but this was “never developed”.

Despite acknowledging the land is “not maintained” and is overgrown, the council argued that it “could be utilised again, either in the new school development plan or as a safer pedestrian access from the new development to the Enterprise Park and into the town itself”.

The town council called for other options to be “thoroughly assessed” and that the land could be “better utilised for the benefit of the whole community”. It also feared a “precedent” for adjoining owners to acquire their “strip” of land could be set.

But the plans were recommended for approval by council planners, and members of the North Northumberland Local Area Committee agreed.

Speaking at a meeting on Thursday, Coun Catherine Seymour said: “It’s going to be rented, so the council have that control.”

Coun Georgina Hill added: “I’m presuming all due diligence has been done, so I have no reason to object to this.”