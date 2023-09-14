Watch more videos on Shots!

Pubs and restaurants are struggling to survive in the face of the cost of living crisis, having already endured a torrid time during the coronavirus pandemic.

Carol Nelson, the director of Amble Club on Bede Street, was speaking at a licensing hearing on Wednesday.

Mrs Nelson had applied for permission to keep the club open an extra hour on Fridays and Saturdays until 1am on special occasions and for certain functions.

Amble Club on Bede Street in Amble, Northumberland. Photo: Google Streetview.

She explained that doing so would help the club make the most of every opportunity to get cash into the tills.

Mrs Nelson said: “Can I just say that these are very difficult times for those living in the hospitality sector. People don’t go out like they used to.

“We would like to make the most of the opportunities when people do come out. We do not foresee any problems arising by doing so.

“We have been mindful of our position in a residential area. The new opening times will not be applied every weekend, it is intended to be applied for private functions and special occasions.

“We will endeavour to make sure our patrons are respectful of our neighbours when leaving.”

However, local resident Andrew Smith had objected to the changes, and attended the meeting to voice his concerns.

Mr Smith said: "My concern is that one-o’clock will become two-o’clock. I just want to live in peace like most people do and I don’t like the thought of being kept awake until one-o’clock in the morning.

“My fear would be that you would just get a creep – there is nothing stopping them opening the bar until 1am in the morning.”

Mr Smith, who has lived in his home opposite the club since 2018, also said he had seen patrons leave the premises and “urinate in the doorway and in the car park”.

Despite Mr Smith’s concerns, the licensing sub-committee decided to grant permission for the changes.