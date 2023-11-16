Amble boatyard redevelopment plans refused by council
and live on Freeview channel 276
Coble Marina wanted to build apartment blocks to provide 54 flats and duplexes in a £16 million redevelopment of Amble boatyard.
The application, submitted in August 2021, proposed the demolition of the existing boat shed and a range of ancillary buildings and would have included a 65-bay car park.
At the time, Sid Scott of Coble Marina said: "Amble is a particularly popular area at the moment and we feel there is a demand for high quality, modern accommodation.”
The proposal was subsequently amended from four apartment blocks to five to reduce the height and break up the bulk and massing of the buildings.
However, there were 59 objections with concerns raised about the visual impact and fears that they would be holiday homes for the well-heeled.
Amble Town Council also objected to an ‘overbearing’ design which would dominate and dwarf the nearby coastguard and RNLI buildings.
They also raised concerns about the ‘inadequate’ parking provision which was backed up by an objection from the council’s highways department.
Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) Partnership was supportive of the principle and the applicant’s desire to develop the boat yard along the same design lines as the neighbouring Coble Quay. It also felt the redesign was an improvement on the initial plans but maintained its objection that the scale and mass was ‘too bulky’.
Senior planning officer James Hudson, refusing permission using delegated powers, reported: "The proposed development of the site for 54 apartments, by reason of its design, scale and massing would result in an incongruous form of development that would be materially harmful to the visual amenities of the street scene of Leazes Street and Amble harbour.
"The scale and massing of the development is not in keeping with the character and appearance of the immediate area and will give rise to ‘less than substantial’ harm to nearby designated heritage assets and the Amble Conservation area with no identified or perceived public benefits.
"Insufficient off-street car parking provision is to be provided as part of the development... which would subsequently have a detrimental impact on highway safety.”
His report notes that whilst the proposal is in keeping with the existing modern apartment blocks and offices, the development would significantly alter the character of the street scene and immediate area, especially on the historic townscape.