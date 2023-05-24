Representing the Hotspur Ward, Chrissy Smith is the founder of Mind and Sole which helps people with mental health and well-being.

Chrissy, who is married to Stuart and has three children, said: “I want to serve as a councillor to be able to offer lots more help to the Alnwick community and surrounding areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We live in a brilliant town which I am very lucky to be born and bred in and now it’s time to give something back. I am really looking forward to this new adventure.”

New councillors Chrissy Smith, Jenny Garside and Mike Garside. Picture: Alnwick Town Council

Married couple Jenny and Mick Garside both represent Clayport Ward.

Mike, now retired, previously worked in the energy industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 67-year-old said: “Although I originate from north of the border, Alnwick is now the place I’m proud to call home and I want to be actively involved and do my bit for the town. It’s a great place to be.”

Jenny, who is 61 and has a background as a graphic designer and the construction industry, previously lived in London.

She said: “Moving to Alnwick was a big leap of faith and it has not disappointed. Since being here I have noticed how pleasant and friendly everyone has been and this has enabled me to settle in Alnwick very easily and makes me feel that I would like to give something back as well as being more involved in local matters.