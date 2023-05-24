News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam

Alnwick Town Council welcomes three new councillors

Three new councillors have joined Alnwick Town Council.
By Ian Smith
Published 24th May 2023, 11:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 11:14 BST

Representing the Hotspur Ward, Chrissy Smith is the founder of Mind and Sole which helps people with mental health and well-being.

Chrissy, who is married to Stuart and has three children, said: “I want to serve as a councillor to be able to offer lots more help to the Alnwick community and surrounding areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We live in a brilliant town which I am very lucky to be born and bred in and now it’s time to give something back. I am really looking forward to this new adventure.”

New councillors Chrissy Smith, Jenny Garside and Mike Garside. Picture: Alnwick Town CouncilNew councillors Chrissy Smith, Jenny Garside and Mike Garside. Picture: Alnwick Town Council
New councillors Chrissy Smith, Jenny Garside and Mike Garside. Picture: Alnwick Town Council
Most Popular

Married couple Jenny and Mick Garside both represent Clayport Ward.

Mike, now retired, previously worked in the energy industry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 67-year-old said: “Although I originate from north of the border, Alnwick is now the place I’m proud to call home and I want to be actively involved and do my bit for the town. It’s a great place to be.”

Jenny, who is 61 and has a background as a graphic designer and the construction industry, previously lived in London.

She said: “Moving to Alnwick was a big leap of faith and it has not disappointed. Since being here I have noticed how pleasant and friendly everyone has been and this has enabled me to settle in Alnwick very easily and makes me feel that I would like to give something back as well as being more involved in local matters.

"For 20 years I was in the Guide movement and for part of that time a District Commissioner, so I know how rewarding it is to be involved in the area where you live.”

Related topics:MindAlnwick
News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us