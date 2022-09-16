Voluntary and community organisations, who are based in, or predominantly serve Alnwick, are encouraged to apply for financial support.

Mayor Geoff Watson said: “Whilst the town council have always known how important these groups and organisations are to the town, it is important, especially following the Covid pandemic, that we continue to do so.

"I am pleased that this year we have been able to keep the budget at £35,000, which includes an environmental grant budget of £2,000 for groups or organisations who wish to undertake tree planting.”

The town council also has a separate budget for organisations or groups to apply for a grant towards the cost of an event in Alnwick. Applications for events should be sent in three months before the event is planned.