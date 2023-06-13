News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick Town Council encouraged by turnout at Neighbourhood Plan drop-in event

Members of Alnwick Town Council were encouraged by the number of residents who attended a Neighbourhood Plan Drop-In.
By Ian Smith
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:20 BST

Held in the Northumberland Hall on Saturday, the event was part of the public consultation process as the Alnwick and Denwick Neighbourhood Plan is reviewed.

Peter Hately, chief officer and town clerk,said: “The event was about engaging with the local community, explaining the scope of the plan and inviting the public to tell our steering group volunteers what is important to them and their families. People attending really engaged in discussions about the different topics telling us what they would like to see.

“The plan sets out a vision for the future and is one of the most important documents the council will produce. There have been changes in national planning policy that mean the Plan needs to be updated in several areas to stay up-to-date and of value.”

Cllr Peter Edge with members of the public as they study the plan. Picture: Jane ColtmanCllr Peter Edge with members of the public as they study the plan. Picture: Jane Coltman
For more information visit: https://alnwick-tc.gov.uk/alnwick-denwick-neighbourhood-plan

Planning consultant Peter Biggers and members of the public.Planning consultant Peter Biggers and members of the public.
Cllr Martin Harrington discusses the plan with a member of the public.Cllr Martin Harrington discusses the plan with a member of the public.
