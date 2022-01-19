Alnwick Town Council approves budget of nearly £400,000

More works are planned in Alnwick Cemetery to repair damage caused during Storm Arwen.

Councillors decided to fund some of its plans for 2022/23 from its reserves to keep the precept increase as low as possible.

Mayor Lynda Wearn said: “We are fully aware of the financial impact that the Covid-19 pandemic is having on many families. To that end we were determined to keep any rise in the precept as low as possible.

“We agreed a budget of £389,084. This means a just-above inflation rise to the precept which equates to an additional charge of less than 12p a week for a Band D household.

“This follows the decision to have no rise in the precept last year, meaning that over both years combined Alnwick compares very favourably with other councils across Northumberland.”

Council reserves will be used for events to mark the Queen’s Jubilee, the refurbishment of the war memorial and continued tree works at Alnwick Cemetery following Storm Arwen.”

