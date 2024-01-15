Alnwick teacher joins town council
Rosie Bush, who teaches English and classics at Duchess’s Community High School, will represent the Hotspur ward.
She said “I’m delighted to be a member of Alnwick Town Council and to be able to develop the link between the council, the school and young people.
"After teaching in Derbyshire for a number of years I returned to Northumberland in 2009. I want to give back to the local community and my previous experience of working with collaborations between groups and cultural organisations will help me to do so.”
Rosie is also a trustee for the charity BOOST, which supports young people attending The Duchess's Community High School and has an interest in environmental policy.
Mayor Geoff Watson added: “Rosie is a very welcome new member of our small but dedicated team. I am particularly pleased that she will consider matters from the perspective of our town’s younger residents.”