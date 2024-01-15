News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick teacher joins town council

Alnwick Town Council has co-opted a new councillor.
By Ian Smith
Published 15th Jan 2024, 14:24 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2024, 14:27 GMT
Rosie Bush, who teaches English and classics at Duchess’s Community High School, will represent the Hotspur ward.

She said “I’m delighted to be a member of Alnwick Town Council and to be able to develop the link between the council, the school and young people.

"After teaching in Derbyshire for a number of years I returned to Northumberland in 2009. I want to give back to the local community and my previous experience of working with collaborations between groups and cultural organisations will help me to do so.”

Rosie Bush.Rosie Bush.
Rosie is also a trustee for the charity BOOST, which supports young people attending The Duchess's Community High School and has an interest in environmental policy.

Mayor Geoff Watson added: “Rosie is a very welcome new member of our small but dedicated team. I am particularly pleased that she will consider matters from the perspective of our town’s younger residents.”

