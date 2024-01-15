Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rosie Bush, who teaches English and classics at Duchess’s Community High School, will represent the Hotspur ward.

She said “I’m delighted to be a member of Alnwick Town Council and to be able to develop the link between the council, the school and young people.

"After teaching in Derbyshire for a number of years I returned to Northumberland in 2009. I want to give back to the local community and my previous experience of working with collaborations between groups and cultural organisations will help me to do so.”

Rosie Bush.

Rosie is also a trustee for the charity BOOST, which supports young people attending The Duchess's Community High School and has an interest in environmental policy.