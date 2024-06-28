Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A service that helps people regain their independence after a serious accident or illness has retained its ‘Outstanding’ rating following the latest inspection.

Northumberland County Council’s Alnwick Short Term Support Service (STSS) was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) to ensure the service is safe and well-led.

The service provides a short period of support to people in their own homes to help them regain their ability to carry out a range of day-to-day tasks.

Margaret Proud, the council’s head of service for Front of House, Hospital Discharge and Reablement, said: “I know how dedicated all the staff are and I am delighted that the CQC has recognised their commitment.”

The service is based at Alnwick fire station.

Inspectors noted that every person and relative they spoke to praised the positive impact the service had on their lives.

One person said: "When you're feeling so dreadful it just gives you the boost you need to have such kind lovely people helping, they were simply amazing."

Another person said: "It just takes away the worry for me now. I know I am being looked after by kind professional people. I am getting more confident in myself too because of them. They are very flexible; they are just marvellous, they really are."

Inspectors also highlighted that: People experienced good quality, consistent and safe care from reablement staff; People were at the forefront of their care. Care was exceptionally personalised with people being supported to achieve their goals; Staff were passionate about providing the best care possible to people; People were being supported while in hospital to help maintain their independence and skills, so they required less support on returning to the community.

The inspectors also noted that the management team was constantly working to improve the service and staff at all levels worked well together to achieve excellent outcomes for people.

The Short Term Support Service (STSS) is registered in four geographical areas – Alnwick, Berwick, south-east Northumberland and west Northumberland.

The services are inspected by the CQC on a rolling schedule to ensure each service meets quality and safety standards.