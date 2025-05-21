Alnwick’s warm welcome to coach-travelling visitors has been recognised again.

The Confederation of Passenger Transport in the UK (CPT) has just re-awarded Alnwick its ‘Coach Friendly’ status.

Alnwick is the only town in Northumberland to hold this prestigious award.

In 2003, in an effort to raise the profile of coaching across the UK, CPT developed and launched coach friendly status.

Mayor Geoff Watson, right, presented with the coach friendly status certificate by Andrew McGuinness.

The status has been designed to recognise and reward the commitment made by towns, cities and villages to understanding the requirements of coaches and their passengers, while also providing first-class facilities, access and information for drivers.

This is a prestigious award within the coaching industry both in Britain and abroad and results in more coaching companies looking to bring coach-borne visitors to Alnwick.

Alnwick has enjoyed coach friendly status for a number of years but the town council was advised last year that the status was under routine review and was invited to apply for renewal.

To win it again, the town council had to show that Alnwick was an excellent destination for coach firms, their customers and their staff by highlighting the town’s welcome, its attractions and its facilities.

The town council was helped in compiling the application by The White Swan Hotel, by Carlo’s fish and chip shop, The Alnwick Garden/Lilidorei and Alnwick Castle.

Alnwick Mayor Geoff Watson, who was presented with the certificare by CPT’s regional manager Andrew McGuinness, said: “This is an important award because coach-borne visitors are vital to the tourism industry in Alnwick.

"The town is visited by around 3000 coaches per year, a rise of 200% over the last seven years, and equates to 150,000 visitors to the town, its shops and other businesses. Coach passengers bring in around £4.5 million every year to the Alnwick economy”

“We are delighted that Alnwick’s welcome and excellence as a destination for coach tourism has been officially recognised by the CPT again.”

The CPT is recognised by Government as the voice of the bus and coach industry, and the focus for consultation on national and international legislation, local regulations, operational practices and engineering standards. CPT members range from the largest multi-national transport operators to the smallest family businesses.