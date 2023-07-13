The funding was approved by Northumberland County Council’s cabinet on Tuesday.

Safety concerns with the main overhead lighting rig had prompted the temporary closure of the Bill Hugonin Auditorium in May.

Councillors agreed to reallocate £100,000 capital funds to enable the installation of a new lighting rig and ensure the main auditorium is fully health and safety compliant.

Alnwick Playhouse.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, deputy leader, said: “They are a really important partner of the council, not just in terms of the building but in terms of bringing that cultural activity to one of the most impressive towns in the country.

"There is plenty going on in Alnwick but we also want places people can go to when it’s wet and so on and enjoy an evening out.”

Cllr Geoff Watson added: “I am delighted we’re able to find the money to support the theatre. It’s an important part of the community with the library, tourist information centre and cafe and it’s becoming more and more of a hub.”

A £3.3m refurbishment of Alnwick Playhouse was completed in late 2019 with the venue reopening in January 2020.

A report to members explains: "Following the extensive refurbishment of Alnwick Playhouse, the lighting rig for the main auditorium was reinstalled. The rig was subsequently inspected after installation and then again in late 2020 with no issues raised.

“However, in early 2022, a further inspection by a new engineer was carried out and highlighted the lack of manufacturers’ stamps. The rig was not condemned but a lower weight limit across the rig was recommended. Such a course of action had significant implications as the cinema screen was part of the load.

“Over the past 18 months, staff at the Playhouse have been trying to source an engineer to load-test and certify the ladder beams as they stand. This has proved to be a complicated process.

“In May 2023, the insurers for the Playhouse advised that they can no longer offer cover without a new certification with the appropriate stamps confirming that the manufacturers specification is being met.

"This led to the closure of the main auditorium to both live performances and cinema screenings, a situation which would not be financially sustainable for the Playhouse.

“As an interim measure, a temporary ground supported system has been installed to allow the main auditorium to reopen.”

The report continues: “The Playhouse has now sourced a highly experienced rigger to define the optimum long-term solution. This assessment has highlighted that the current ‘fixed’ rig presents health and safety issues around the loading/unloading of lamps, speakers, and cloths.

“Given this, it is considered that the existing ladder beams need to be replaced with a box truss system. This will provide a fit for purpose rig that will last well into the future.

"It is estimated that the total cost of the installation of the new rig could be up to £0.1m.