The funding is an indication of its ongoing support for the popular arts centre on Bondgate Without.

Mayor Geoff Watson said: “Alnwick Playhouse is a fantastic cultural centre. It offers a hugely varied range of experiences and activities to all the town’s residents, and this is why the council decided to continue its support.

“Other theatres in Northumberland such as those in Berwick and Hexham, receive large donations from the Arts Council. Alnwick Playhouse currently doesn’t.

Damian Cruden with Mayor Geoff Watson, fellow town councillors Lynda Wearn, John Humphries and Alan Symmonds and town and county councillors Gordon Castle and Martin Swinbank. Picture: Jane Coltman

"Thankfully it has support from Alnwick residents and indeed people from across north Northumberland, and it is only right that the local council gives financial backing to the playhouse as well.”

Alnwick Playhouse artistic director Damian Cruden said: “We are extremely grateful to Alnwick Town Council for their continuing and generous support of the playhouse and our activities.

“In a climate of ever rising costs where ordinary people are feeling the squeeze on their own personal finances it is extremely challenging to remain a viable business.

“The work we do offers many people the opportunity to be involved in activities that are essential to maintaining physical and mental wellbeing. We are able to offer support to local groups who perform and present their work in the playhouse.”

“We work hard to ensure we minimise our costs and maximise our income. However to keep prices down and activity up we need the support of Alnwick Town Council. This money will go to our general running costs that have seen a huge increase this last 12 months with utilities costs quadrupling.”

“My hope is that all our citizens come and use the building in some way, it is the people’s playhouse.”

Cllr Gordon Castle, appointed by Northumberland County Council to the Playhouse board, added: “Alnwick Playhouse is the key cultural feature of our fine town and it is entirely fitting that the town council should provide substantial support.

