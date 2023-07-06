Safety concerns with the main overhead lighting rig prompted the temporary closure of the Bill Hugonin Auditorium in May.

Cabinet members at Northumberland County Council are being asked to reallocate £100,000 capital funds to enable the installation of a new lighting rig and ensure the main auditorium is fully health and safety compliant.

The proposal has already been considered by the council’s officer capital strategy group and will go before cabinet members on Tuesday.

Alnwick Playhouse.

A report to members explains: "Following the extensive refurbishment of Alnwick Playhouse in late 2019, the lighting rig for the main auditorium was reinstalled. The rig was subsequently inspected after installation and then again in late 2020 with no issues raised.

“However, in early 2022, a further inspection by a new engineer was carried out and highlighted the lack of manufacturers’ stamps. The rig was not condemned but a lower weight limit across the rig was recommended. Such a course of action had significant implications as the cinema screen was part of the load.

“Over the past 18 months, staff at the Playhouse have been trying to source an engineer to load-test and certify the ladder beams as they stand. This has proved to be a complicated process.

“In May 2023, the insurers for the Playhouse advised that they can no longer offer cover without a new certification with the appropriate stamps confirming that the manufacturers specification is being met.

"This led to the closure of the main auditorium to both live performances and cinema screenings, a situation which would not be financially sustainable for the Playhouse.

“As an interim measure, a temporary ground supported system has been installed to allow the main auditorium to reopen.

“The Playhouse has now sourced a highly experienced rigger to define the optimum long-term solution. This assessment has highlighted that the current ‘fixed’ rig presents health and safety issues around the loading/unloading of lamps, speakers, and cloths.

“Given this, it is considered that the existing ladder beams need to be replaced with a box truss system. This will provide a fit for purpose rig that will last well into the future.

"It is estimated that the total cost of the installation of the new rig could be up to £0.1m.

“Staff at the Playhouse have been working hard to raise funds, however in reality the work needs to be undertaken as quickly as possible to minimise the ongoing hire costs for the temporary solution and to restore the main auditorium to its full operational level.”

The funding is due to be reallocated from money earmarked for phase two of the Ashington North East Quarter redevelopment project. Due to delays in Government approval, that £2.43m scheme will now be deferred until 2024-25 with the £100,000 shortfall reallocated from the Strategic Regeneration Projects budget in 2024-25.

A £3.3m refurbishment of Alnwick Playhouse was completed in late 2019 with the venue reopening in January 2020, although the Covid pandemic subsequently meant it was closed for many months.