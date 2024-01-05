News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick Music Society receives £1,000 grant from town council

Alnwick Music Society has been granted £1,000 from Alnwick Town Council to help stage a series of concerts during 2024 as well as providing outreach and education events.
By Ian Smith
Published 5th Jan 2024, 14:13 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 14:14 GMT
The society stages seven concerts each season which bring international musicians to Alnwick.

The group also aims to provide better listening opportunities for older people, broaden people’s understanding of classical music, introduce younger people and families to classical music and work with local schools.

Cllr Lynda Wearn said: “The music society has demonstrated great success in bringing musicians of a high calibre to the town and with their outreach work with the local community, so we readily agreed to offer the group financial support for their 2024 programme of events.”

Mike Alexander is presented with £1,000 from Cllr Lynda Wearn.Mike Alexander is presented with £1,000 from Cllr Lynda Wearn.
Mike Alexander is presented with £1,000 from Cllr Lynda Wearn.

Mike Alexander, chair of Alnwick Music Society, said: “We are delighted to receive this money from Alnwick Town Council. We are committed to sharing quality music with local people and this grant enables us to do that.”

