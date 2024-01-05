Alnwick Music Society has been granted £1,000 from Alnwick Town Council to help stage a series of concerts during 2024 as well as providing outreach and education events.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The society stages seven concerts each season which bring international musicians to Alnwick.

The group also aims to provide better listening opportunities for older people, broaden people’s understanding of classical music, introduce younger people and families to classical music and work with local schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Lynda Wearn said: “The music society has demonstrated great success in bringing musicians of a high calibre to the town and with their outreach work with the local community, so we readily agreed to offer the group financial support for their 2024 programme of events.”

Mike Alexander is presented with £1,000 from Cllr Lynda Wearn.