Alnwick Music Society receives £1,000 grant from town council
The society stages seven concerts each season which bring international musicians to Alnwick.
The group also aims to provide better listening opportunities for older people, broaden people’s understanding of classical music, introduce younger people and families to classical music and work with local schools.
Cllr Lynda Wearn said: “The music society has demonstrated great success in bringing musicians of a high calibre to the town and with their outreach work with the local community, so we readily agreed to offer the group financial support for their 2024 programme of events.”
Mike Alexander, chair of Alnwick Music Society, said: “We are delighted to receive this money from Alnwick Town Council. We are committed to sharing quality music with local people and this grant enables us to do that.”