Alnwick man paints bright protest message on house in anger at parking permit scheme

The message daubed outside the house in St Michael's Lane.

George Groom has taken the step in frustration at Northumberland County Council’s decision to increase the cost of parking permits in his Alnwick street from £15 to £25.

Mr Groom, 47, feels it is unfair that residents have to pay to park outside their doors when other motorists can park there for free for two hours while visiting the nearby town centre.

Furious homeowner George Groom.

The yellow message outside his St Michael’s Lane home reads: “Residents now have to pay £25 for a parking permit. Visit Alnwick and park any where for free. Thanks for that NCC.”

Father-of-one Mr Groom, a mechanic, whose family have campaigned against the permit system for around a decade, said: “It will certainly stay up in the near future until we can hopefully get Northumberland County Council to speak to residents here.

“It’s not the cost that upsets me. It’s the principle. Even if they were to turn round and say to us that we could have the first permit for free it would be a start.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Northumberland Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added: “The reaction has been mainly positive. The people in the street are all behind it. Why should we pay? And it is not just St Michael’s Lane. It has got people talking about parking issues in other areas of Alnwick.”

Alnwick Conservative county councillor Gordon Castle, however, insisted he had received “several complaints”, adding: “This is a conservation area and unacceptable.

“Imagine if you were a business and you wrote something like that. I am trying to see what we can do as a council.”

A county council spokesperson said the £15 permit charge remained unaltered for more than 10 years and had not met the scheme’s admninistrative costs.