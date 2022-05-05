Alnwick groups urged to apply to council jubilee grants scheme

The council is looking to support voluntary and community groups and organisations who are planning events to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Town Mayor Lynda Wearn explained: “The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be an event of national significance, but Alnwick Town Council wants to support local residents as they plan their own celebrations.

“The scheme is open to any voluntary/community or not-for-profit group or organisation wishing to hold their own Jubilee event in Alnwick.

Mayor Lynda Wearn.

“There is no set grant amount but as the Council has a finite budget from which to give grants and as we want to support as many organisations as possible, we suggest applications are made up to the amount of £500. It should be noted though that applicants may not receive the full amount requested.”

“As well as being a special occasion for Her Majesty, we want to help make it a memorable occasion for Alnwick residents too.”