It is over a year since Northumberland Estates, the Duke of Northumberland’s development company, submitted the application.

It plans to build eight timber cabins on land next to the 6th fairway to the north west of The Artist’s House.

The development forms part of a £500,000 investment being carried out - in partnership with the golf club – which aims to secure its long term future.

Alnwick Castle Golf Club.

The importance of the proposal to the golf club’s future was highlighted in a letter submitted as part of the planning process.

Andy Hill, on behalf of the club, wrote: “These lodges will operate all year round and attract a cross section of people to Alnwick and Northumberland to enjoy many different activities.

"The lodges’ main purpose is to attract golfers for golfing stays to provide a much-needed boost to activity at the golf club, with the idea being they will also utilise the clubhouse for breakfast, further meals and drinks.

“The lodges will be available to those who do not wish to golf, but golf will be offered in package form. We believe walkers, historians, photographers, bird watchers would use this type of accommodation as a base while visiting the Northumbrian coastline and countryside.

Planning permission has been granted for eight holiday lodges.

"Alnwick Castle Golf Club wish to be sustainable for the 25-year lease period. The continued investment in people, machinery and infrastructure is needed to achieve these goals and without lodges we would question the financial viability of the facility.”

There were no objections.

Senior planning officer James Hudson, approving the application using delegated powers, reported: “Whilst the proposal is considered to be located outside of the settlement boundary of Alnwick it is on land adjacent to the settlement and surrounded by land which is currently being developed for housing.

"In this context it is considered to form part of the settlement of Alnwick. It is further acknowledged that the development will be well screened and landscaped to minimise the amenity impact.