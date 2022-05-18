Alnwick environment festival receives funding boost

The festival, of music, dance, film, exhibitions and debate on how we can achieve a sustainable future takes place at Alnwick Playhouse from June 23-26 with live music events for visitors to The Alnwick Garden on the final day.

“This very welcome donation will help us keep ticket prices as accessible as possible,” said festival organiser Liz Anderson.

A Festival Pass is available for £40 (18 and under £20). Call the Box Office on 01665 660550. Many of the events at the Playhouse are either free or £2.00 to book, then Pay What You Can. Tickets for individual events can be purchased from alnwickplayhouse.co.uk

Liz and Alistair Anderson from the What a Wonderful World Festival.