A pedestrian crossing near the Northumberland Hall in Alnwick has been suggested by councillors.

The idea of a zebra crossing or pedestrian refuge island near the Northumberland Hall is among the suggestions being made by Alnwick Town Council for potential inclusion in Northumberland County Council’s Local Transport Plan (LTP) for 2022/23.

An additonal crossing point on Bondgate Within, from the cobbles to the banks, is already being progressed as part of last year’s LTP.

But councillors feel more measures are needed to keep pedestrians safe.

Their wish-list also includes a continuous footpath and cycleway on Weavers Way between Taylor Drive and the bus turning circle. It would link with a proposed upgrade of the bridlepath and footway from St James’ roundabout to Duchess’s Community High School which was submitted last year.

Other locations where road safety improvements have been suggested are South Road between the A1 roundabout and cemetery, Northumberland Road where it was felt the existing crossing may be in the wrong place, Prudhoe Street and near the schools at Swansfield Park and South Road.

More generally, the town council wants the county council to examine potential traffic calming measures that could be worked into the 20mph speed limit being introduced in parts of the town centre.

The suggestions will be discussed again at full council next month before being submitted to the county council.

Meanwhile, long-awaited work on the construction of a zebra crossing on Victoria Terrace is scheduled to start on September 27. The work is expected to take three weeks.

A potential residents’ parking scheme on Lisburn Street and Prudhoe Street is still being progressed. A local residents’ group has done an initial survey and county council officers are now drawing up the design for a scheme to be consulted on.

However, Cllr Peter Broom raised concerns that it may have a knock-on impact on residents of arterial streets such as Percy Street and Percy Terrace.

"It’s a nightmare to park there so people do come down on to Lisburn Terrace to park so a residents’ parking scheme does worry me,” he said. “You’re just pushing the problem up the hill.”