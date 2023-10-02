News you can trust since 1854
Alnwick changes proposed as Boundary Commission reveal latest submission for redrawing of Northumberland's electoral map

The Local Government Boundary Commission has revealed its latest submission ahead of a shake-up in Northumberland’s electoral map.
By James Robinson
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 00:05 BST- 2 min read
Sweeping changes were revealed by the independent commission in May, after the council themselves put forward their version in January. The commission then launched a consultation with residents to gather their views.

Under the proposals, the number of seats on the council would increase from 67 to 69. Key differences are found in Cramlington and Blyth, where population growth has necessitated the creation of two all-new wards. The local democracy reporting service rounded up all the key changes in May.

Following the public consultation, during which 262 people and organisations had their say, the commission has made further changes. Under the new proposals, the county’s only two-councillor ward in Alnwick would be scrapped and replaced with two separate Alnwick wards.

Alnwick county councillors Gordon Castle and Martin Swinbank.Alnwick county councillors Gordon Castle and Martin Swinbank.
Alnwick county councillors Gordon Castle and Martin Swinbank.
The commission say it received evidence that “this rather than a two-councillor division best reflected the community identity of electors in Alnwick and provided for convenient and effective local government.”

Furthermore, a division of Cramlington East and Double Row was proposed, which would contain part of the Cramlington and Seaton Valley parishes. The commission explained that by doing so, it would be able to propose a division that would keep the entire village of New Hartley solely in the Hartley division.

Previously, the village was divided up into other divisions. Further changes made to the earlier proposals cna be found on the LGBCE’s website.

Publishing the recommendations Professor Colin Mellors, Chair of the Commission, said: “We are very grateful to people in Northumberland. We looked at all the views they gave us.

Northumberland County Council Headquarters at County Hall, Morpeth. Photo: NCJ Media.Northumberland County Council Headquarters at County Hall, Morpeth. Photo: NCJ Media.
Northumberland County Council Headquarters at County Hall, Morpeth. Photo: NCJ Media.

“They helped us improve our earlier proposals. We believe the new arrangements will deliver electoral fairness while maintaining local ties.”

The changes become law once Parliament has approved them. Staff at the council will ensure that the arrangements are in place for the 2025 elections.

