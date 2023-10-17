Alnwick car park expanded to meet demand as hopes revealed for permanent solution

News you can trust since 1854
Extra parking facilities have been created in Alnwick ahead of the Christmas shopping season with the expansion of an existing car park.
By Ian Smith
Published 17th Oct 2023, 14:12 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 14:20 BST
The temporary car park on the former Duchess High School site, off Howling Lane, has been used to provide additional long-stay parking since 2019.

Following a request from town and county councillors, the 60-space facility has been tidied, improved and expanded to accommodate around 100 vehicles.

Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for improving roads and highways at Northumberland County Council, said: “Like many towns, Alnwick can see pressures on its available car parking spaces, especially during peak visitor times.

Extra parking has been created off Howling Lane in Alnwick.Extra parking has been created off Howling Lane in Alnwick.
“We’ve listened to local concerns and the desire to increase capacity and this work will provide a big increase in spaces available at this location, just a few minutes walk from the town centre.

“The temporary car park has already proven to be well used and in addition to increasing its capacity, we are also in the process of progressing longer term plans to develop a permanent car park at this location to support the needs of the town centre and visitor economies.”

Cllr Gordon Castle, Alnwick ward, added: “It’s been a long time coming but I’m pleased the cabinet has pushed ahead with this temporary expansion and confirmed the way forward for the permanent site to open ASAP.

“Alnwick is an international visitor destination and struggles to find parking to meet demand, an increasing problem for many business employees who need to travel in to work from rural settlements.

“We are also looking to include coach parking at Howling Lane, given the limitations at Greenwell Lane car parks.”

