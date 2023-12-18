New facilities for an Alnwick butcher have been approved.

It will enable Turnbull’s various pies to be produced within a purpose made facility on the Lionheart Enterprise Park.

A planning application seeking permission for internal alterations to a unit formerly used by Tustain Motors for the repair and spraying of automotive body panels has been given the green light.

A report on the applicant’s behalf states: ‘Due to their popularity, it has been decided to provide stand alone facilities to enable the full production of their various pies within a purpose made facility.

Turnbull's Northumbrian Food Hall in Alnwick.

‘This will involve the delivery of pre processed meats so that raw meat processing is not required on site.