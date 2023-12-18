Alnwick butcher Turnbull's granted planning permission for pie production facility
It will enable Turnbull’s various pies to be produced within a purpose made facility on the Lionheart Enterprise Park.
A planning application seeking permission for internal alterations to a unit formerly used by Tustain Motors for the repair and spraying of automotive body panels has been given the green light.
A report on the applicant’s behalf states: ‘Due to their popularity, it has been decided to provide stand alone facilities to enable the full production of their various pies within a purpose made facility.
‘This will involve the delivery of pre processed meats so that raw meat processing is not required on site.
‘The pies will then be manufactures with the meats, vegetables and sauces and then cooked in purpose made facilities and then packaged and distributed to their existing premises in Alnwick Market Square and Northumbrian Food Hall within Alnwick Retail Park.’