The Alnwick and Denwick Neighbourhood Plan is being reviewed.

The Neighbourhood Plan for Alnwick and Denwick was published in 2017, and it has achieved a lot for the town and the two parishes, but is now being updated to reflect changes in the area.

Alnwick Town Council has been working on a Review of the Plan, which sets out a vision of what the area needs and how development and change should be managed in the future.

The Plan will form a framework for any important planning decisions up until 2036.

In 2023 and 2024 the council asked residents for their first thoughts on the issues facing the town and how these might tackle those in the review. Based on this feedback a draft of the review has been prepared.

Now every local household and business is about to get a leaflet setting out the main points of the revised Plan and the council wants to hear residents’ views.

The Plan is divided into eight sections, covering essential areas such as climate change, housing, employment, the economy, the town centre, transport, the environment, community facilities, and our heritage.

A questionnaire and feedback form will also be included, and householders are asked to return these to one of the designated local drop-off points. There will be eight weeks to comment on the plan, running until 12th September.

During this period, two Saturday morning drop-in sessions will be held at the Studio at Alnwick Playhouse. The first is on July 26 from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

There will also be drop-ins at the Community Centre, along with an evening discussion event at the Lindisfarne Centre on September 2.

Chairman of the Neighbourhood Plan steering group, Cllr Geoff Watson said: “It’s really important that everyone in Alnwick and Denwick takes the opportunity to shape how we want to live by taking part in this consultation and sharing your ideas with us.”

After this consultation period the plan will be revised and submitted to Northumberland County Council which will carry out a further consultation and arrange an independent examination of the Review before a local referendum is held.

The full plan is available to read online at https://alnwick-tc.gov.uk/alnwick-denwick-neighbourhood-plan/