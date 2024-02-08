Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An application seeking retrospective planning permission for the facility has been submitted by Ben McHugh, co-owner of The Red Lion Inn in Alnmouth.

The pizza oven was installed in the summer of 2020 in a period between Covid lockdowns and has been described as ‘critical’ to the ongoing operation of the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then, the venue has served pizzas in the beer garden during the summer with the addition of a roof structure in 2021.

Georgie and Ben McHugh at The Red Lion, Alnmouth.

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: "The Red Lion Inn has had to adapt and diversify in order meet the demands of Covid, rising business costs and a cost of living crisis which reduces the ability of most people to spend money on hospitality offerings.

“The pizza oven and shelter which was initially constructed in response to Covid restrictions is vital for the future of the business and is a popular offering for tourists and local residents. This hospitality offering utilises the existing popular beer garden which has been in place and been well used for many years.

“In our opinion, the structure that has been formed is in keeping with the surrounding area, is not detrimental to the character and appearance of the conservation area and is located in such a way as to minimise the effect on neighbouring properties.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application has received more than 20 letters of support.

Local resident Trevor Howells wrote: “The pizza oven at the Red Lion is a must keep for the village. It allows for locals and tourists to enjoy great food outside in the summer months, and no doubt it brings footfall and money to the village.”

And Richard Sim, who operates The Whittling House, added: “As owner of a competitor of the Red Lion you may think I should put in an objection but please let's look at the bigger picture. A diverse and varied selection of catering offerings enhances the whole village.”

There has been one objection from a neighbour on the grounds of smoke and smell.