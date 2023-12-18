An Alnmouth hotel faces the prospect of having to remove its outdoor decking area.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An appeal by The Schooner Hotel over the refusal of its retrospective planning application for the structure has been dismissed by a planning inspector.

The decking at the Grade II-listed former coaching inn runs the full length and width of the rear courtyard within the private garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was refused by Northumberland County Council planners in May on the grounds that no public benefits had been demonstrated to outweigh the harm caused to a heritage asset.

The outside seating area at The Schooner Inn, Alnmouth. Picture: Lauren Coulson

The hotel’s application said the scheme would ‘hugely improve the current unsightly nature of the courtyard and provide paying customers with a much needed seating area’.

However, a planning inspector said the overall amount of decking was ‘jarringly out of place’.

“The development does not preserve the Grade II listed building and its setting,” he stated. “As a result, the development harms the significance of this designated heritage asset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He acknowledges: “There are economic and social benefits from expanding the business’s offering and from providing an accessible large outdoor dining area, which is suitable for a range of customers.

"This has the potential to contribute to the tourism industry in Alnmouth as well as benefiting any residents. However, I am not convinced that the only way of securing these benefits is via the extensive amount of decking in the scheme.