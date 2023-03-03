An application on behalf of The Schooner Hotel for works on the Grade II listed property on Northumberland Street has been submitted by Westrak Structures.

The proposed development at the 17th century former coaching inn is within the private garden on the east side of the property with views over the Aln estuary.

It comprises a stand-alone timber framed timber decking seating area running the full length and width of the rear courtyard.

The Schooner in Alnmouth.

An additional small timber frame building is also proposed.

“The proposed development with hugely improve the current unsightly nature of the courtyard and will provide paying customers with a very much needed seating area where they can view and appreciate the full extent of the Grade II listed building and surrounding views of the village,” states a planning report on the applicant’s behalf.

“It will provide a key focal point within the formal setting of the existing gardens as well as introducing a form of design structure that compliments the heritage and traditional nature of the external landscaping of The Schooner Hotel and its existing out buildings.

“The structure has also been positioned to ensure that there is no visual impact from the roadside or the village itself.”