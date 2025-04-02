Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aln Valley Railway has received a boost in its hopes of extending its heritage track and expanding its tourism offer.

Northumberland County Council has agreed to repair and adopt a bridge which is crucial to the expansion plans of the Aln Valley Railway Trust.

The Trust wants to continue laying track past Eden Hill Bridge which is currently owned by The Historic Railways Estate (part of Highways England). However, the Estate won't allow the passage of trains under the bridge as it would impose maintenance obligations and costs onto them.

To overcome this hurdle and assist the popular tourist attraction, the county council, as the highways authority, has agreed adopt the bridge which has an unclassified road (U3203) running over it and to repair the bridge so that it can then give consent to the railway to lay track and ultimately operate trains under the bridge.

Cllr Gordon Castle at Aln Valley Railway.

To bring this masonry arch bridge up to adoptable standards will cost in the region of £255,000.

One of the main areas of work that is needed is to install a waterproofing concrete overslab to eliminate the current water ingress. Extensive repointing together with masonry repair works are also needed on the bridge arch.

The Historic Railways Estate has agreed to contribute £130,000 and the county council will contribute £125,000.

A spokesperson for Northumberland County Council said: “This is a scheme we really wanted to support given the wider economic growth, tourism and leisure benefits the expansion will bring to the town.”

Cllr Gordon Castle said: “I am absolutely delighted that we have managed to get the funding agreed. This is great news for the railway, residents and for visitors to our town.

“Getting track laid under and past this bridge is one of the major obstacles to getting track laid all the way to Alnmouth. I can’t want to see the work get started and must note my huge thanks to the council team for helping to get this long running problem sorted.”

The Trust’s ultimate aim is to extend the track from Alnwick to Alnmouth Station.

As well as the current heritage rail line which departs from Lionheart Enterprise Park in Alnwick, there is a cafe, a play area and a well-used walking and cycle route that runs parallel to the track.