Almost £15 million is being spent on two active travel schemes for pedestrians and cyclists.

Most of the cash is being provided by the North East Combined Authority, with just over £2 million being put forward by Northumberland County Council.

A total of £9.7 million will be spent on the A193 Active Travel Scheme between Kingsway in Blyth and Old Hartley near Whitley Bay, connecting with existing cycleways in North Tyneside.

The Ashington A1 Active Travel Scheme will cost £5.2 million and is aimed at improving walking and cycling routes in the town.

Council deputy leader Richard Wearmouth said: “We are accepting funding for the most part from the combined authority. We have bid in and been awarded this funding.

“We match it with a relatively modest contribution from the county council. This is a big investment in that part of the county.

“The Ashington scheme will link up with the new college, the town centre regeneration including the cinema that is to come and some of the employment opportunities along that wider route.

“The A193 scheme connects with the wider North Tyneside network which has been received pretty well in terms of the consultation we have done, which provided really useful feedback.”

He added that the money from NECA could only be used for active travel purposes. The cabinet unanimously agreed to accept the grant and provide the matched funding.

The projects form part of the City Regional Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS) fund allocated to NECA by Government for investment in local transport networks across the region.