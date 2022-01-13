Alleyway artwork plan for Alnwick town centre refused by planners
Plans to give an Alnwick alleyway an artistic makeover have been refused.
Art murals had been envisaged for the ginnel between the Market Place and Fenkle Street next to The Alnwick Gallery.
It had been hoped the scheme would brighten up the area and form part of the gallery's community engagement work.
It was also hoped it would be a deterrent to anti-social behaviour.
However, an application seeking permission for the installation of artwork panels and a glass pane to a former door entrance has been rejected by Northumberland County Council.
Eleanor Scott, the council’s built heritage and design officer, reported: “We consider the proposals to fail to preserve the special interest of the Grade I listed building, and character and appearance of Alnwick Conservation Area.”
The Old Town Hall dates from 1731 and remained in use until the urban district council moved to new offices after the Second World War.