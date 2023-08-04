News you can trust since 1854
All Stamfordham Parish councillors will represent whole of the parish if request is approved

Stamfordham Parish Council has requested that consideration be given to removing its subdivisions into wards.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 4th Aug 2023, 13:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 13:06 BST

Northumberland County Council is now consulting with local electors and other stakeholders in the parish council area about the proposals.

The Parish of Stamfordham currently comprises three parish wards, Wards 1, 2 and 3, with current electorates of 96, 419 and 249 respectively.

It has a total of seven parish councillors – with one representing Ward 1, three representing Ward 2 and three representing Ward 3.

Signage for Stamfordham. Picture from Google.Signage for Stamfordham. Picture from Google.
The Parish Council is concerned that the existence of wards leads to confusion at election times and the potential for one ward to be oversubscribed.

If the parish was unwarded, then this issue would be removed and all seven parish councillors would represent the whole of the Stamfordham Parish.

The county council has the powers to conduct community governance reviews that can involve creating new, or amalgamating, parishes and amending electoral arrangements.

The parish council has, therefore, asked the county council to carry out such a review which, if approved, will result in the removal of the warded electoral arrangement.

For full details, go to nland.cc/Stamfordham

In undertaking the review, the council will be guided by national guidance and legislation.

If you would like to make your views known, they should be submitted, in writing, by September 8 to Lesley Bennett, Senior Democratic Services Officer, Democratic Services, Northumberland County Council, County Hall, Morpeth, Northumberland, NE61 2EF.

Alternatively, email [email protected]