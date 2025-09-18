The leader of Northumberland County Council has said that the designation of a multi-billion pound data centre project as an AI Growth Zone will help “open the door to wider investment”.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has announced that the new zone in the North East includes the state-of-the-art facility at Cambois, near Blyth.

The proposals were granted planning permission in March.

Blackstone (QTS) has already committed £10billion into the site and as part of the £14billion in new investment for the North East secured during the US President’s State Visit, the Department for Business and Trade has announced a further £2billion investment in the data centre project.

Speaking in response to the growth zone announcement, county council leader Glen Sanderson said: “I am incredibly proud of the work the council has done to land the biggest investment that the UK has ever seen and now this is unlocking even more opportunities through the AI Growth Zone.

“This success is incredible for us as a council, but most importantly for those who live and work in our county and the wider region.

“The £10billion investment from QTS in Cambois, added with the AI Growth Zone, opens the door to wider investment, resulting in huge job opportunities and ensuring local people are at the heart of the industries of the future.”

DSIT said in its announcement that by giving the site this status, it could potentially lead to an “additional £20billion in investment from future partners”, but no details were provided as to how this may occur at this stage.

The project will see the creation of a data centre campus totalling up to 540,000 square metres along with other associated works and structures.

The new facility will use QTS’s industry-leading closed loop water system. For more information about the project, go to https://qtsdatacenters.com/data-centers/cambois

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said: “This record-breaking investment sends a clear signal that North East is leading the way in clean energy and life sciences.

“Working closely with the US is best for Britain, it boosts growth and delivers jobs across the country.”