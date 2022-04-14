Ageing Bedlington Station library on the move

Bedling Station Library, Bedlington.

The old library was said to be showing its age, with increasing heating and repair costs.

A move to what is described as a modern, well-maintained building was therefore seen as the next logical step by its owners, which is why it has relocated to East Bedlington Community Centre.

The new library opening hours are Tuesday 9am to 1pm and Friday 10am to 3pm.

It will also open on alternate Saturdays between 10am until noon, and will first open on a weekend on Saturday, April 23.

A registered charity, the fully refurbished community cCentre is in the heart of Bedlington Station, and aims to provide accessible facilities for the whole community.

The centre is already frequently used by many within the local community as a hub for fitness classes, live bands and events.

The library has books for adults, teenagers and children, and also includes a local and family history section along with six public access computers.

Councillor Jeff Watson, cabinet member responsible for libraries, said: “We are committed to retaining first-class library facilities in Northumberland, and wherever possible we want them to be in modern, comfortable buildings.