Affordable housing dropped from proposed development in Thropton

Plans have been lodged for 18 new homes on the outskirts of a Coquetdale village.
By Ian Smith
Published 1st Sep 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

JJ Homes already has outline and reserved matters permission for the development on land west of Thropton Demesne.

It has now submitted a new full application proposing a number of amendments, including the substitution of affordable homes for larger housetypes on three of the plots.

A planning report by the developer explains: ‘Following the adoption of the Northumberland Local Plan in March 2022, the policy landscape has changed since the time of the original outline submission.

Planning applications to go before Northumberland County Council.Planning applications to go before Northumberland County Council.
‘Policy HOU6 sets out that there is no affordable housing requirement for the development of less than 30 dwellings in medium value areas. Thropton is considered a medium value area.’

An agricultural field access is also proposed on the western boundary, following discussions with the landowner.

A range of three and four bedroom detached and semi-detached homes are proposed.

The planning report adds: ‘The development has been designed to provide a high-quality scheme with a range of different housetypes

‘A rural farmstead architectural style has been adopted for this development in order to ameliorate with the current architectural aesthetic of the village of Thropton. This involves a mix of traditional architectural detailing and a more modern aesthetic.

‘The dwellings predominantly use natural stone and slate, with various housetypes having dormer windows, front porches and sunrooms which create an attractive appearance to the development.

‘An area of open space is proposed in the centre of the site, creating a village green aesthetic with half of the proposed properties looking out onto this area.’