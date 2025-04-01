Advance Northumberland bosses welcome £80 million debt restructure plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bosses at Northumberland County Council’s development company Advance have welcomed the local authority’s decision to restructure more than £80 million of debt.

The move, agreed by full council, will see the debt converted into shares in a debt-equity swap so the arms-length company will no longer have to pay large interest payments to the council.

The Conservative-led administration said this would allow Advance to do more of what councillors wanted it to do, such as building affordable and social housing.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s corporate services and economic growth scrutiny committee, Advance CEO Steven Harrison said the move would allow the business to become more sustainable in the long-term.

He said: “The decision that was made in principle last week to realign our financial plan is a real step in the right direction. It will allow us to become financially sustainable in the long term.

“I make no apologies that we drive ourselves as a commercial company. I will not shy away from the fact that, on occasion, we will look to make profit. If we don’t make a profit we’re not sustainable and we will be a drag on the council’s resources.

“I do want to make sure we’re seen as a profitable business. That means we will be financially sustainable. In the short to medium term, becoming more profitable as a business will help us do that as well.

“We want to make sure we’re adding genuine value to Northumberland. It is not just about putting buildings up, it’s about doing the right thing in certain communities.

“It’s not necessarily chasing commercial gains on everything – we’re doing things for the right reasons. We want to be a force for good in Northumberland.”

The move was supported by the vast majority of councillors, with only the Independent Group voting against the plans.

More detail was also offered up on the company’s five-year plan. Advance aims to grow profits by the end of the period to £11 million, with revenue set to increase to more than £120 million.

Mr Harrison continued: “This will primarily be through the building of new houses and the development of new properties. We want to make returns, but it is about delivering, not about making money.”