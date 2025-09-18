Action is planned on a treacherous stretch of road in a Berwickshire village where seven broken bones have been sustained in the last 18 months.

A number of people have fallen on a slippery surface in Burnmouth, with some suffering bruises and broken bones – including an older couple this summer.

The site is on the road to Partan Hall near a row of cottages and although the dangerous stretch is only five metres long, walkers do not have the option to walk around it.

The issue has been caused by build-up of an algae-type substance that is the result of surface water run-off from the embankment.

Burnmouth path.

East Berwickshire independent councillor James Anderson had contacted Scottish Water in a bid to address the issue and a clean-up was carried out some months ago.

But Scottish Water does not own the land and are not legally responsible for its upkeep. Despite that, the company has now committed to explore measures to ensure the public’s safety.

The main proposal being considered is to install a drain at the side of road to allow water from the embankment to drain away, reducing the risk of the algae-type substance building up.

Non-slip coating to the road surface may also be applied and in the meantime an immediate clean-up of the area is planned this week.

In addition, Scottish Borders Council is set to install a warning sign at the location.

Coun Anderson said: “We have had a number of walkers who have fallen on it while on the coastal path. I think we are now at seven broken bones in 18 months. Scottish Borders Council sent the street-sweeper and a couple of lads with pressure washers to clean it up as a favour to make it safe.

“However, the algae must be into the concrete because after four weeks it had grown back and at last week’s Burnmouth Community Council meeting they had been sent a letter from lady who had fallen. Her husband then fell while trying to pick her up and broke his arm, so there are multiple cases reported.”

Scottish Water has now pledged to explore potential action after reviewing the situation, including its operational role and legal responsibilities.

A spokesperson said: “We fully appreciate concerns for public safety and recognise that we have a responsibility to support with safeguarding members of the public who use this road and will continue to assist where appropriate. It is, however, important to note that this does not imply Scottish Water accepts liability for the condition of the road itself.

“Scottish Water recognise and acknowledge that over time a particular section of this road has become a concern to members of the public due to a build-up of an algae-type substance that is caused by surface water run-off from the embankment.

“In recognition of these concerns, Scottish Water will look at what options are available to mitigate these risks. The lead proposal being considered is to install a drain at side of road to allow water from the embankment to drain away, reducing the risk of the algae type substance building up.

“We will also investigate applying a non-slip coating to the road surfacing, working with our supply chain partners to progress this as quickly as we can.”