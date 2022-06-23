Acklington footpath work turbo-charged thanks to new mower

Acklington Parish Council footpath restoration project has set itself the task of restoring and maintaining the 20 public footpaths which criss-cross and surround the parish.

By Ian Smith
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 12:00 pm

Thanks to a grant from Northumberland County Council the team of footpath volunteers have been able to turbo-charge their efforts with the acquisition of a professional-grade petrol mower.

Cllr Jeff Watson, member for Amble West with Warkworth, was delighted to fund the equipment from his members local improvement scheme allowance.

He said, “It’s great to see people looking after their local footpaths and enjoying the countryside.”

Sean Malone and Cllr Jeff Watson.

Parish councillor Sean Malone added: “This new mower will enable us to work more closely with landowners to ensure that every footpath in Acklington parish is well maintained, easy to access and free of obstruction.”

