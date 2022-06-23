Thanks to a grant from Northumberland County Council the team of footpath volunteers have been able to turbo-charge their efforts with the acquisition of a professional-grade petrol mower.

Cllr Jeff Watson, member for Amble West with Warkworth, was delighted to fund the equipment from his members local improvement scheme allowance.

He said, “It’s great to see people looking after their local footpaths and enjoying the countryside.”

Sean Malone and Cllr Jeff Watson.