Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Clean-up work to remove around 70 years of historic pollution at the Lynemouth coastline has now been successfully completed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £5million scheme initiated by Northumberland County Council to stop deposits of landfilled waste from decades of colliery waste being washed into the sea included the excavation, treatment and removal of hazardous colliery waste from known ‘hot spots’ along the coast area.

About 1,000 tonnes of hazardous and non-hazardous material including asbestos containing materials, hydrocarbons, rubber and plastic have been removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, 95,000 tonnes of colliery spoil was excavated and processed to restore the natural coastline. Where possible, rock, brick and stone was removed from the colliery spoil so that it could be used to backfill the excavations and restore the land to its near-original profile.

Project before and after photographs.

The clean-up work at the coastline in Lynemouth was delivered by construction and civil engineering firm BAM UK & Ireland, along with the permanent works designer Royal Haskoning.

Paul Jones, director of environment and transport at Northumberland County Council, said: “This major clean-up project has significantly improved the environment along this part of the county’s coastline, which has been blighted by past industrial activity.

“This has been a key scheme in our on-going commitment to improving the environment in Northumberland and this area has undergone an impressive transformation over the past few months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much of the pollution originates from when Ellington and Lynemouth Colliery both tipped waste on the Lynemouth foreshore, which had artificially extended the coastline toward the sea.

Clean-up work at the Lynemouth coastline has been completed. Photo: Colin Pickett and site team.

Coastal erosion had exposed this waste to the beach and marine environment, posing a significant risk.

Gareth Farrier, northern region director, BAM Nuttall, said: “A huge amount of hard work has gone into completing the project at Lynemouth and it truly stands as a testament to the effort, dedication, and unwavering commitment of every single member of the team.

“This success has been made possible through a shared vision and collaboration with our partners, Northumberland County Council and Royal Haskoning, to transform this stretch of coastline into a safer and cleaner environment – one that the local community and wildlife can once again enjoy.”