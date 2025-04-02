70 years of historic waste has been removed from Lynemouth coastline
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The £5million scheme initiated by Northumberland County Council to stop deposits of landfilled waste from decades of colliery waste being washed into the sea included the excavation, treatment and removal of hazardous colliery waste from known ‘hot spots’ along the coast area.
About 1,000 tonnes of hazardous and non-hazardous material including asbestos containing materials, hydrocarbons, rubber and plastic have been removed.
In total, 95,000 tonnes of colliery spoil was excavated and processed to restore the natural coastline. Where possible, rock, brick and stone was removed from the colliery spoil so that it could be used to backfill the excavations and restore the land to its near-original profile.
The clean-up work at the coastline in Lynemouth was delivered by construction and civil engineering firm BAM UK & Ireland, along with the permanent works designer Royal Haskoning.
Paul Jones, director of environment and transport at Northumberland County Council, said: “This major clean-up project has significantly improved the environment along this part of the county’s coastline, which has been blighted by past industrial activity.
“This has been a key scheme in our on-going commitment to improving the environment in Northumberland and this area has undergone an impressive transformation over the past few months.”
Much of the pollution originates from when Ellington and Lynemouth Colliery both tipped waste on the Lynemouth foreshore, which had artificially extended the coastline toward the sea.
Coastal erosion had exposed this waste to the beach and marine environment, posing a significant risk.
Gareth Farrier, northern region director, BAM Nuttall, said: “A huge amount of hard work has gone into completing the project at Lynemouth and it truly stands as a testament to the effort, dedication, and unwavering commitment of every single member of the team.
“This success has been made possible through a shared vision and collaboration with our partners, Northumberland County Council and Royal Haskoning, to transform this stretch of coastline into a safer and cleaner environment – one that the local community and wildlife can once again enjoy.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.