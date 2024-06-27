Coldstream Business Park.

Plans to locate a 42-space self-storage compound in Coldstream have been approved.

An application was submitted to Scottish Borders Council (SBC) by McGregor Farms Limited to move onto a vacant site within Coldstream Business Park, on land north east of 47 Lennel Mount.

The applicant recently purchased the site from SBC.

It is proposed that it will be used to relocate and expand an existing commercial self-storage business, which has good demand but which would be better suited to a new purpose-built business and industrial site.

This planning application sought consent for commercial self-storage for a total of 42 storage containers. The external measurements of each storage container are six metres x 2.4 metres.

Each of the containers will be sited on a hardcore base and no buildings or permanent structures are proposed within the plot. The site has electricity that will be used to operate the access gate, lighting within the site and CCTV security cameras.

In a report approving the application, Cameron Kirk, SBC’s assistant planning officer, said: “The proposed use may create a degree of noise when people are loading and unloading into the containers. However, it is not expected that the proposed development would unduly impact on the amenity and privacy of neighbouring residential properties.”

A report submitted with the application stated: “It is not anticipated that the proposal will generate a significant number of vehicular movements and is unlikely to negatively affect the surrounding roads.