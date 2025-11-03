A reduced speed limit has been introduced in a Northumberland village.

A 20mph speed limit came into force in parts of Felton on Monday, November 3.

Concerns have previously been raised about the volume and speed of traffic using the village as a rat run when the nearby A1 is congested, especially in the summer months.

The speed restriction includes Main Street, Park View, Benlaw Grove, Acton Crescent, Dene Close, Prospect Close, Riverside and the U3048 Felton to St Michael’s Church. It would also include sections of the B6345 Old Swarland To Riverside and The Peth, West Thirston.

Felton.

A traffic order confirming the new speed limit has been published by Northumberland County Council.

A number of temporary road closures notices have also been published.

A section of the C138 Benridge Hagg Junction To West Moor Junction near Longhorsley will be closed on November 24-25 between 8.30am and 4.30pm for overhead pole maintenance.

A section of the U3053 Rugley Road Alnwick to the Hobberlaw Farm access road will also be closed for overhead pole maintenance works on November 18-19 between 8.30am and 4.30pm.

A 72m section of footpath on St Georges Crescent and Victoria Crescent in Alnwick will be closed on November 18 between 9am and 3pm at the request of Northumbrian Water to cleanse and to CCTV survey the sewer.

A short section of the C69 at Chathill will be closed on November 22-23 between 11pm and 8.30am to lift out the level crossing for tamper to work through the area.

Similar works are planned on the C60 Crag Mill Road, Belford, on November 23-24 and 24-25 between 11pm and 6.30am.

A temporary footpath closure has also been requested by Gleeson Homes in the interests of public safety to facilitate the construction of a housing development in Widdrington. The order is to be effective from November 19 until May 19.

A temporary footpath closure is also planned around the railway bridge by Beaumont Court in Pegswood on November 20-21 to facilitate with the inspection of the rail track. There is no alternative route available.

For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/