14 projects in the pipeline across Northumberland thanks to £3.5m funding

Projects as diverse as a flagship mountain bike trail for the region, through to installing new solar panels for community centres, are benefiting from a share of £3.5m in funding.

The schemes are initially focused in two pilot areas - covering the Northumberland National Park and the Northumberland Coast National Landscape.

Among the 14 projects in delivery are plans to improve Hauxley Nature Reserve, the installation of solar panels and batteries onto community buildings, a sustainable travel and transport plan for Holy Island and the creation of a world class accessible mountain bike trail in Kielder Forest.

In the National Park, projects totalling £1.1m include improving access at Walltown Country Park and Hareshaw Linn, boosting access to green jobs and promoting and improving understanding and access.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, Deputy Leader Northumberland County Council and Rosie Thomas, Director Business Development, Northumberland National Park Authority at Walltown.

The Rural Asset Multiplier Pilot Programme (RAMP) secured funding through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UK SPF), Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF), and the programme is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, with the North East Combined Authority (NECA) as the lead authority.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, deputy leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “This is a fantastic scheme bringing another boost to our rural economy.

“The RAMP programme is supporting projects large and small, from improvements to a threshing barn to create an accessible creative arts activity space, through to major developments at the National Park. What they all have in common is a focus on growing the economy, enhancing the environment, and supporting rural communities.

“Projects are delivering locally led and integrated approaches to tackling economic, environmental and community challenges and taking advantage of opportunities throughout rural Northumberland.”

Tony Gates, chief executive, Northumberland National Park, said: “The UK is currently facing crises of nature, health and climate and National Parks can help to address some of society’s greatest challenges.

"Our three flagship projects will connect more people with the landscape for their greater well-being, create new career paths to green jobs which will help tackle climate change and biodiversity loss, and enhance the overall experience for people visiting Northumberland National Park with more accessible walking routes.”

RAMP projects are also delivering at Lesbury Community Hub, Northumberland Wildlife Trust, Holy Island of Lindisfarne Community Development Trust, and the Northumberland Coast National Landscape.

To find out more about the RAMP Programme contact [email protected]