Plans for a new housing development in North Tyneside have been rejected over concerns about a rare butterfly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland Estates has been refused permission to build 37 more homes on land at the Backworth Business Park.

North Tyneside Council’s planning committee voted unanimously against the proposals, saying that builders could not be allowed to “bulldoze” through wildlife habitats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property firm, which is the Duke of Northumberland’s development arm, previously won approval on appeal for a neighbouring 57-home scheme which is now under construction.

Backworth land proposed for 37 homes. (Chronicle)

But committee members were told that project was only allowed to go ahead on the promise of providing environmental enhancements on the land now in question.

Council planning officers claimed that building on the Eccleston Close plot would mean the loss of 5,000sqm previously-approved ecological mitigation and the dingy skipper butterfly being removed from the site, adding that 16 homes would have to be cut from the designs for them to be deemed acceptable.

Northumberland Estates’ plans, for eight bungalows and 29 houses, would also require the demolition of the Keenan’s vegetable processing factory and the two-storey Prosperous House offices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to the council’s concerns, the developer had already cut six homes from its original plans for the land.

It argued in its submissions that “most of the existing woodland corridors within the site are retained and enhanced” and that extra tree planting would “create attractive green spaces for residents and other users of the site”.

But Monkseaton councillor Davey Drummond told the planning committee that developers cannot be allowed to “bulldoze” their way through habitats.

Fellow Labour councilor Steve Cox said that North Tyneside “desperately” needs more houses to be built, but that the public would question why the loss of green space was being allowed if this went ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council report stated that the development would “make a small, but valuable contribution in terms of providing much needed housing and affordable housing”, but that harm to the biodiversity of the site would “significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits of the proposal”.