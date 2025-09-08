Council leader insists the fight to dual the A1 in Northumberland ‘must’ continue

“We must continue, no matter how big the setback, to fight for the A1.”

Those are the words of Northumberland council leader Glen Sanderson who insists he will continue to push the case to dual the A1 in the county.

Coun Glen Sanderson also backed Labour mayor Kim McGuinness’ stance on the future of the A1 dualling project.

Speaking in Alnwick at the end of last month, the mayor insisted that the project was ‘not off the table’ despite the fact the Government had scrapped the scheme.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander MP, North East Mayor Kim McGuinness and Cllr Glen Sanderson. Photo: Iain Buist/NCJ Media.

At this week’s meeting of the council’s cabinet, Glen Sanderson revealed he had written to the Transport Secretary to express concern over the handling of the situation. The Government has announced it will revoke the previously granted permission after scrapping the plans last year.

Cllr Sanderson said: “I have written to the Secretary of State for Transport to express our grave concern around the actions of the Government relating to the A1. I was heartened to see that the mayor, with who we work very closely, feels that the A1 dualling project should not be allowed to be lost.

“Hopefully, we will see it come back to the table. We must not allow ourselves to forget this – we must continue, no matter how big the setback, to fight for the A1.”

Ms McGuinness previously said she was deeply frustrated by the situation and pledged to keep it on the agenda, adding that dualling remained an option long-term. The mayor is unable to use her devolved transport funds to pay for the upgrades as the route is owned by National Highways.

The DfT said that it was “exploring solutions” for changes to the A1 that could improve safety and congestion, but difficult decisions had to be made about a number of road projects as they were ‘unfunded or unaffordable’.

The scheme was scrapped in last year’s budget with officials claiming the scheme represented poor value for money after estimated costs spiralled to more than half a billion pounds. The previous Government had granted permission just prior to the General Election in a much criticised announcement, but leaked documents showed staff at National Highways were instructed to stop working on the project as far back as 2021.