News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

Council could allocate extra £1m to Bedlington and Hexham levelling up active travel projects

Government funding to improve active travel links in Bedlington could be supplemented by Northumberland County Council to the tune of an extra £1m.
By Craig Buchan
Published 6th Sep 2023, 17:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 17:30 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The council administration will decide at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday whether to approve the allocation of funds to the project.

Nearly £15m was awarded to the council from the Levelling Up Fund in January to create better links for cyclists and pedestrians between the east and west of Bedlington, and to create an active travel route from Hexham to Corbridge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Bedlington component of the funding bid involves connecting residential and employment areas with the Northumberland Line railway station currently under construction.

£14.7m was awarded for active travel projects in Northumberland back in January. (Photo by Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images)£14.7m was awarded for active travel projects in Northumberland back in January. (Photo by Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images)
£14.7m was awarded for active travel projects in Northumberland back in January. (Photo by Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images)
Most Popular

Schools in Bedlington will also receive better active travel connections under the scheme.

The Bedlington project represents just under £6.8m of the awarded funding and, if the administration approves the plans as expected, each project will receive an extra £1m from the council’s existing Local Cycling and Walking Programme budget.

Related topics:Northumberland County CouncilLevelling Up FundSchools