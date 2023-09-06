Watch more videos on Shots!

The council administration will decide at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday whether to approve the allocation of funds to the project.

Nearly £15m was awarded to the council from the Levelling Up Fund in January to create better links for cyclists and pedestrians between the east and west of Bedlington, and to create an active travel route from Hexham to Corbridge.

The Bedlington component of the funding bid involves connecting residential and employment areas with the Northumberland Line railway station currently under construction.

£14.7m was awarded for active travel projects in Northumberland back in January. (Photo by Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images)

Schools in Bedlington will also receive better active travel connections under the scheme.