Council could allocate extra £1m to Bedlington and Hexham levelling up active travel projects
The council administration will decide at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday whether to approve the allocation of funds to the project.
Nearly £15m was awarded to the council from the Levelling Up Fund in January to create better links for cyclists and pedestrians between the east and west of Bedlington, and to create an active travel route from Hexham to Corbridge.
The Bedlington component of the funding bid involves connecting residential and employment areas with the Northumberland Line railway station currently under construction.
Schools in Bedlington will also receive better active travel connections under the scheme.
The Bedlington project represents just under £6.8m of the awarded funding and, if the administration approves the plans as expected, each project will receive an extra £1m from the council’s existing Local Cycling and Walking Programme budget.